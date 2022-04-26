Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Clarifies Ben Affleck Raya Comments After Actor Speaks Out — See What She Said!

Mega

Emma Hernan is now setting the record straight on the messages she allegedly received from Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya after the actor insisted he hadn't been on the celeb dating app for years.

"It was not recent," the Selling Sunset star, 30, clarified to E! News ’ Daily Pop on Monday, April 25, after teasing that Affleck reached out to her on Friday's episode of the hit Netflix series. "This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing. … [It] blew up out of proportion," according to Us Weekly .

The blonde babe's rep also doubled down on Hernan's timeline of events, telling the outlet: " Ben and Emma’s Raya interaction occurred in 2019. They matched, they exchanged messages, they never met."

Hernan also pointed out on her Monday appearance that the recent episode didn't show the timeframe of when the interaction occurred, as the show was also filmed months prior to when the episodes air.

"And it was literally the smallest thing. End of story," she lamented to the publication, seemingly trying to end any drama she may have ignited, given that Affleck reconciled with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021, and the couple is now engaged. "We’re shutting that one down now."

Apart from making headlines for being the newbie on the Netflix series' Season 4, Hernan caused quite the stir on the recent episode of Season 5 when she told costar Chrishell Stause that Affleck asked her out on a date via the high profile dating app "right before" he and J.Lo got back together.

"He may or may not have been texting me," the real estate agent spilled on the episode. "He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times."

However, on Friday, April 22, the Argo star denied any recent activity on the app, with the Oscar winner's rep noting in a statement: "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

Meanwhile, Hernan's timeline also appears to be a bit blurry because she claimed their interaction occurred in 2019 when the Latin pop star was still with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez , which was two years before Affleck and Lopez gave their relationship another chance after they called off their 2003 nuptials — so the messages occurred no where near the time of the famed couple's reconciliation.

Nevertheless, in the episode, Stause, 40, joked to Hernan that she "could’ve foiled Bennifer," adding that the Good Will Hunting was clearly "on the hunt" at the time.

But now, Affleck finally has Lopez back in his arms and won't be letting anyone get in the way of Bennifer 2.0 as they gear up for their wedding day. The lovebirds got engaged earlier this month, with Lopez recounting the special moment her man proposed to her for the second time in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she told her loyal fans. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."