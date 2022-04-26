ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Clarifies Ben Affleck Raya Comments After Actor Speaks Out — See What She Said!

By Nikki Schuster
 2 days ago
Emma Hernan is now setting the record straight on the messages she allegedly received from Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya after the actor insisted he hadn't been on the celeb dating app for years.

"It was not recent," the Selling Sunset star, 30, clarified to E! News Daily Pop on Monday, April 25, after teasing that Affleck reached out to her on Friday's episode of the hit Netflix series. "This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing. … [It] blew up out of proportion," according to Us Weekly .

The blonde babe's rep also doubled down on Hernan's timeline of events, telling the outlet: " Ben and Emma’s Raya interaction occurred in 2019. They matched, they exchanged messages, they never met."

WEDDING CLASHERS: BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ CAN'T AGREE ON NUPTIAL DETAILS, POP STAR ISN'T USED TO 'NOT RUNNING THE SHOW'

Hernan also pointed out on her Monday appearance that the recent episode didn't show the timeframe of when the interaction occurred, as the show was also filmed months prior to when the episodes air.

"And it was literally the smallest thing. End of story," she lamented to the publication, seemingly trying to end any drama she may have ignited, given that Affleck reconciled with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021, and the couple is now engaged. "We’re shutting that one down now."

Apart from making headlines for being the newbie on the Netflix series' Season 4, Hernan caused quite the stir on the recent episode of Season 5 when she told costar Chrishell Stause that Affleck asked her out on a date via the high profile dating app "right before" he and J.Lo got back together.

"He may or may not have been texting me," the real estate agent spilled on the episode. "He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times."

However, on Friday, April 22, the Argo star denied any recent activity on the app, with the Oscar winner's rep noting in a statement: "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ CONTINUE HOUSE HUNTING AFTER $50 MILLION MANSION DEAL FALLS THROUGH: PHOTOS

Meanwhile, Hernan's timeline also appears to be a bit blurry because she claimed their interaction occurred in 2019 when the Latin pop star was still with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez , which was two years before Affleck and Lopez gave their relationship another chance after they called off their 2003 nuptials — so the messages occurred no where near the time of the famed couple's reconciliation.

Nevertheless, in the episode, Stause, 40, joked to Hernan that she "could’ve foiled Bennifer," adding that the Good Will Hunting was clearly "on the hunt" at the time.

But now, Affleck finally has Lopez back in his arms and won't be letting anyone get in the way of Bennifer 2.0 as they gear up for their wedding day. The lovebirds got engaged earlier this month, with Lopez recounting the special moment her man proposed to her for the second time in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she told her loyal fans. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

StyleCaster

Here’s How Miley Feels About Her Parents Divorcing After She Was ‘Stuck in a Marriage’ With Liam

Click here to read the full article. Bittersweet but needed. Miley Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, filed for divorce for a third time on April 6, 2022. Though a divorce is hard for any family, the split didn’t come as a surprise to Miley and her siblings. A close insider of the Cyruses told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that the family is supportive of Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce, “Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
