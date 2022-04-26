ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Urgent warning over 2 red-flag words on supplement labels as hidden ingredients ‘linked to heart attacks’

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncSTd_0fKffEHe00

A WARNING has been issued over supplements with certain ingredients that have been linked to heart attacks.

More people have become focussed on health and staying fit since the pandemic.

Many have turned to supplements, to boost their immunity and overall health.

But the US Food and Drug Administration has found certain vendors are using unlisted ingredients.

They could cause ulcers and high blood pressure, and don't come with a warning.

Last week the FDA issued an urgent notice saying supplements with variations of the name "Artri" or "Ortiga" contain dangerous hidden active ingredients not on the product label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQfWN_0fKffEHe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lELKT_0fKffEHe00

The supplements that have these items in are marketed to treat arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and bone cancer symptoms.

Both products, and versions of, are manufactured in Mexico and are largely labelled in Spanish.

Some Artri and Ortiga products contain, but do not list, potentially dangerous ingredients, according to the FDA, including:

  • Declofenac: This is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) similar to ibuprofen and aspirin. It can lead to gastrointestinal problems, like ulceration and perforation.
  • Diclofenac sodium: This can increase the risk of cardiovascular events like stroke and heart attack, and may lead to ulceration or fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.
  • Dexamethasone: This is a corticosteroid that has been used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators. It can change blood pressure, cause infections, and damage bones.
  • Methocarbamol: This is a muscle relaxant used to treat injuries or pain, but can cause dizziness or sedation.

Most read in Wellbeing

We have previously told how you should be careful when taking medication and drinking.

If you're suffering from an illness and taking drugs, it's important to know whether or not you can safely have a drink whilst on them.

Either prescribed or over-the counter medicines should come with a patient information leaflet (PIL).

This tells you exactly how you should take it and how often, so it's important that you read through this thoroughly before you start taking it.

This is even more important if you're planning on having alcohol, as booze can alter blood pressure, temperature and hydration levels - which could be dangerous if you've taken medication.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Foods That Can Actually Become Toxic When Reheated

If you are someone who cooks often, it's hard to not end up with leftovers. You might be feeding other people in addition to yourself, or you might just be cooking for one. Either way, it's hard to anticipate how much food will be eaten. Plus, leftovers don't seem like the worst outcome — at least that's one less meal to cook in the future, right? Well, wrong, actually. Certain foods should never be kept as leftovers, much less reheated for a second meal.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
407K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy