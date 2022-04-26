ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum says crossover fight with UFC champ Francis Ngannou ‘should be easy to make’

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
 2 days ago
TYSON FURY'S promoter reckons a crossover fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will be "easy to make'.

The Gypsy King teased a bout with the hard-hitting Ngannou on Saturday night in a joint post-fight interview moments after his stunning knockout of Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury and Fury and Francis Ngannou talked up a crossover fight last weekend Credit: ESPN
And Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum believes the fight will be easy to make Credit: GETTY

Fury's American promoter Bob Arum is open to making the fight and doesn't foresee any major obstacles preventing the lucrative bout.

He told USA Today: “I don’t know what [Ngannou’s] contract situation with the UFC is.

“Obviously, it’d be a massive fight, and it should be easy to make.”

The UFC's heavyweight king is in a midst of a contract standoff with the promotion and is set to become a free agent in December.

But he is willing to pen a new deal so long as a hybrid fight with Fury is included in the contract.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he added: "The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion.

"That’s not an option. It has to be part of the discussion because if that’s not part of the discussion, it will never be.

"If I sign another contract now, basically the same model of the contract, I’m screwed.

"That’s not happening ever. So we have to figure out a way to implement this into a contract.”

He added: "I think the UFC is a good promotion, and I want to keep fighting.

"Tyson Fury is not my last fight. I want to keep fighting.

"After Tyson Fury there’s still a lot of fights. There’s the Jon Jones, there’s the Stipe [Miocic] trilogy.

Francis Ngannou is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the UFC brass Credit: Getty

“There’s big fights I can do in the UFC, and I would really like that to happen. I would really like us to get to a common point.

"Yes, I can do the Tyson Fury fight on my own, but what’s next? I would like to keep fighting.

"I would like for us to come to an agreement.”

Ngannou, 35, is set to miss the remainder of the year as he recovers from ACL and MCL surgery.

And he's hoping his first fight of 2023 will see him lock horns with the reigning WBC heavyweight champ.

He told BT Sport: "Definitely sometime next year. 2023. That fight will happen!"

#Fury#American#Usa Today#Ts Cs
