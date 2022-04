We’ve now got a couple full weeks under our belt. Less seasoned fantasy managers might now feel compelled to think that guys like Connor Joe and Kyle Wright will stay elite for the entire season, or that it’s already a lost season for Bo Bichette and Brandon Woodruff. More experienced fantasy GMs know not to give in to these early-season trends and instead aim to use them to their advantage. They will attempt to acquire as much as they can by trading away hot starters like J.P. Crawford and Nestor Cortes Jr. while trying to get Brandon Lowe and Jose Berrios at a discount.

