ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blake Lively Has Found Her New Favorite American Designer

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are less than a week away from one of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, so it makes sense that co-host and Gala staple Blake Lively has been out and about New York City this week in preparation for the event. Over the past few days, Lively has opted to...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Kate Moss’s Complete Met Gala Fashion History

Moss stayed true to her ‘90s style at her first-ever Met Gala, opting for a pale yellow spaghetti strap by Calvin Klein. Despite sticking to spaghetti strap dresses, Moss was momentarily brunette a few years later when she turned up with dark brown hair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Tessa Thompson Nails Mermaid Glam In Pearls

Disney may have cast their lead for The Little Mermaid live-action remake years ago, but Tessa Thompson is seemingly just now throwing her hat in the ring. The actress looked very much like a modern mermaid in Giorgio Armani on Thursday night when she walked the red carpet for an event celebrating Thompson as the new global face of Armani Beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Breaks Tradition And Wears Color

This has been Julia Fox’s year, there’s no denying that. Since the ball dropped in 2022, the actress has been working hard, parlaying a brief fling with Kanye West into her own personal PR campaign. While Fox has been around for awhile (she was Josh Safdie’s muse in Uncut Gems, after all), it’s safe to say more people know her now than ever before. And Fox has been unapologetically enjoying this newfound fame, using the paparazzi that now follow her around Los Angeles and New York like her own personal photographers. Over the past few months, Fox has flaunted numerous outfits out on the streets, but it was her most recent look that was the most eye catching. It has become clear in the time we’ve gotten to know Fox that the only things she loves more than black is leather and latex. While Fox has showed off multiple outfits, rarely have we seen her in any other color (aside from when she’s wearing denim, her third favorite fabric). So, when the podcast host stepped out in a full red look, it got our attention.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Naomi Campbell Showcases Her Royal Status in Purple Valentino

The Prince’s Trust Gala is an annual event benefitting a charity founded by Prince Charles dedicated to help young people find employment. And while Charles didn’t make it to the 2022 edition held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Thursday night, the evening still had a royal in its presence: Naomi Campbell, who looked regal as ever in a structured Valentino that injected the red carpet with a heavy dose of purple. What’s more, like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton before her, the 51-year-old supermodel paired the Pierpaolo Piccioli design with a regal set of emerald drop earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
wmagazine.com

Thom Browne Created a Kooky, Theatrical Ode to Toys for Fall 2022

Moments before Thom Browne’s fall 2022 show in New York City began, models backstage meandered in towering toy block heels and slinky dog bags while others wore eclectic drop-waist suits with splices of diagonal stripes peeking through. The wild ones wore labeled signs marked “toy” while the more reserved looks donned the word “adult.” The dichotomy made sense, especially when Browne himself explained that the wonderful world he’d created represented the spaces in between imaginative, dreamlike states of opposition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Louis Vuitton
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Design#American Fashion#United States#The Met Gala
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy