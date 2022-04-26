ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s lacrosse closes out regular season 16-6 win

 2 days ago
File Photo

HARROGATE, Tenn. — In their final game of the regular season, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team closed out with a commanding 16-6 win over the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial (LMU). Newberry finished the season on a three-game win streak and with a 10-6 record (5-4 SAC), which is tied for the most wins in program history.

The game that saw 10 different Wolves score a goal, Saturday’s contest was all Newberry. The Wolves netted five goals within the first five minutes to put LMU in an early hole. Sophomore Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) got on the board first and then assisted on senior Cole Bates (Boiling Springs) goal to ignite a dominant first quarter for the Wolves. Junior Scott Reed recorded his second goal of the day off a good clear attempt to put the Wolves up 6-0 at the 9:30 mark in the first. Sophomore Ethan Canning (Orlando, Fla.) got in on the action as well, scoring his second goal of the season, followed by an LMU goal to end the first quarter with a 7-1 advantage.

Junior Curtis Bukta and sophomore Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) combined for the Wolves first three goals of the second quarter to extend Newberry’s advantage to 10-1. The Wolves didn’t stop there though as senior Brice Kirsch (Boiling Springs), Ethan Canning and freshman Colby Dobbins (Massena, N.Y.) all scored goals within a minute of each other to head into the halftime break with a 13-1 lead.

Reed outscored the Railsplitters on his own in the third quarter after he netted the Wolves only two goals of the quarter to hold on to their 13-point advantage and head into the fourth with a 15-2 lead.

LMU scored the fourth quarter’s first goal but freshman Norman Pitt (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada) responded with the Wolves only goal of the quarter. LMU outscored Newberry 4-1 in the fourth but the effort wasn’t enough as the Wolves held on to crush the Railsplitters 16-6 in the final game of the regular season.

Scott Reed netted a season-high four goals with an assist for a team-high five-point performance. Canning, Jones, and Bukta each scored two goals and five other Wolves scored one each. Senior captain Gregory Gerber Jr. (Fredrick, Md.) also scooped a season-high six ground balls in the win.

On the defensive end, freshman Nolan Downey (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) got the start in goal, recording six saves and only allowing two goals. Senior Owen Latchford (Bluffton) also recorded six saves and only allowed four goals. Freshman Jack Travassos finished the day with three caused turnovers.

