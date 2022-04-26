ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

TSA Job Fair in West Des Moines

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Des Moines, IA) -- TSA has job openings statewide in Iowa and it's having a job...

whoradio.iheart.com

KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Large Bobcat Strolls Through Des Moines Backyard [VIDEO]

Living in the country for much of my youth, I grew up seeing wild animals on the farm. Raccoons, skunks, opossum, squirrels, coyotes, you name it. But one animal that I never had an encounter with was a bobcat. Perhaps we didn't have enough wooded areas near our farm. These wildcats are native to Iowa and several other midwest states, but a sighting is still a rare and special occurrence.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One of Des Moines' oldest car dealers is changing hands

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Des Moines' oldest car dealers is changing hands. Soon, the family-owned Hummel's Nissan will become Willis Nissan. “Ninety-three years as a dealership. That's the part that's hard,” said owner Mark Hummel. Hummel says he got a call from Rich Willis, owner of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Fire at General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids

A 9-year-old Delaware County girl is dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday. Neighbors are still processing the tragedy. Mobile Mexican consulate stops in Iowa City to provide services for immigrants from Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mobile Mexican Consulate made a stop in Iowa City on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines mom charged after her child nearly drowns in hotel pool

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA

