TSA Job Fair in West Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
Living in the country for much of my youth, I grew up seeing wild animals on the farm. Raccoons, skunks, opossum, squirrels, coyotes, you name it. But one animal that I never had an encounter with was a bobcat. Perhaps we didn't have enough wooded areas near our farm. These wildcats are native to Iowa and several other midwest states, but a sighting is still a rare and special occurrence.
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Des Moines' oldest car dealers is changing hands. Soon, the family-owned Hummel's Nissan will become Willis Nissan. “Ninety-three years as a dealership. That's the part that's hard,” said owner Mark Hummel. Hummel says he got a call from Rich Willis, owner of...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In West Des Moines, more school employees are going to get a bonus. Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously given $1,000 retention bonuses to full-time classroom teachers. The board voted Monday night to extend that to all of their staff. The board hopes those payments...
A 9-year-old Delaware County girl is dead after an early morning house fire on Saturday. Neighbors are still processing the tragedy. Mobile Mexican consulate stops in Iowa City to provide services for immigrants from Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mobile Mexican Consulate made a stop in Iowa City on...
How old were you when your parents left you alone for the first time?. Chances are if you're over 40, your parents were probably a little more lenient about the age a kid can be left home alone. Today, I feel parents are a bit more strict about that number.
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […]
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
In 2015 it was named the best burger in Iowa. In 2018 it was named a top 15 burger restaurant in the nation. Now, after a 14-year run in Iowa City, the burners have been turned off, and the doors have been closed. Shorts Burger and Shine have closed their...
If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
No one ever wants to be faced with the death of a beloved furry companion. Unfortunately, it happens. When it does, you very well could want to have a small ceremony, followed by a backyard burial. But can you legally do this?. I was inspired to dive into Iowa when...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
