ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Second chance career fair to be hosted for people rebuilding their lives

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKass_0fKfYmLR00
SCREENSHOT

Greater Lafayette Commerce will host its second chance career fair in three weeks.

The fair is designed to provide employment opportunities for people who have had past criminal charges, have experienced incarceration, or are recovering from substance use disorder, according to a GLC press release.

“The career fair helps match employers and resources with individuals who are rebuilding their lives,” the press release reads.

Some organizations will provide assistance with resume creation and interview preparation for attendees. Job-seekers can also connect with agencies during the fair that are providing supportive services like housing, healthcare, finance and more.

The event will be held on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, located at 1406 Teal Road, Lafayette. There is no cost needed for entry.

Employers interested in registering can do so here. Job-seekers can learn more about the career fair here.

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana Workforce Development waives $5M in pandemic benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly a year of I-Team 8 demanding answers from the Department of Workforce Development on why thousands of Hoosiers were being asked to repay unemployment benefits they were eligible to receive, the department says they have waived $7.3 million in unemployment overpayments since September 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Exponent work honored by Indiana journalism professionals

CARMEL, Indiana - Three Exponent journalists were honored for their work in 2021 at a statewide awards banquet Friday night. The contest, sponsored by the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, honored the work of the state's broadcast, magazine and newspaper journalists as well as those in Indiana's colleges and universities.
INDIANA STATE
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV

Talks with Gary Schools management contractor

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — While there has been progress to restore the fiscal solvency of the Gary Community School Corp. over the past five years, the state agency overseeing the recovery may extend the contract of the private company managing the district. In an open letter to...
GARY, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy