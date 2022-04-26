Second chance career fair to be hosted for people rebuilding their lives

SCREENSHOT

Greater Lafayette Commerce will host its second chance career fair in three weeks.

The fair is designed to provide employment opportunities for people who have had past criminal charges, have experienced incarceration, or are recovering from substance use disorder, according to a GLC press release.

“The career fair helps match employers and resources with individuals who are rebuilding their lives,” the press release reads.

Some organizations will provide assistance with resume creation and interview preparation for attendees. Job-seekers can also connect with agencies during the fair that are providing supportive services like housing, healthcare, finance and more.

The event will be held on May 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, located at 1406 Teal Road, Lafayette. There is no cost needed for entry.

Employers interested in registering can do so here. Job-seekers can learn more about the career fair here.