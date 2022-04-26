Brightland Just Launched a Special-Edition Olive Oil — But Fewer Than 1,200 Bottles Exist, So Act Fast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are certain brands that continually win our hearts with their stylish yet functional kitchen tools — and at Kitchn, Material is always at the top of the list. This direct-to-consumer brand is well known for its game-changing wares, like the stain-free cutting boards that top our list of 2022 Kitchn Essentials and the ergonomic spatulas we love to the gorgeous table knives we can’t get enough of. In fact, Material’s golden-hued kitchen shears are the best pair I’ve ever used — and I’m a former line-cook! And as of today, this already impressive lineup includes a new game-changing tool: The Forever Peeler.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO