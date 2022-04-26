ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Auburn wide receiver target has entered the transfer portal

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QZlU_0fKfVb6J00

The transfer portal is the best solution for teams to rebuild their roster and fill holes for immediate success. On Monday, former Auburn Tigers wide receiver targets entered the transfer portal. Cody Jackson signed with Oklahoma in the 2021 class but a year later, he put his name in the transfer portal.

Jackson picked up an offer from Auburn on Apr. 25, 2019, but ultimately chose to sign with the Sooners in the early signing period in 2020. He was used minimally with Oklahoma last season as he was buried on the depth chart behind players such as Marvin Mims. Perhaps a change of scenery is just what Jackson needs and Auburn has a need.

Here’s the breakdown on Jackson per Sooners Wire:

Jackson, who caught just five passes for 45 yards in his freshman season enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the earliest commitments to the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class. He committed nearly 2 years before signing with the Sooners and remained steadfast to his commitment the whole process.

He was a four-star recruit out of Foster, Texas (the same high school where Sooners legend CeeDee Lamb came from) and only saw action in two games last year. He played in the Sooners’ wins in Norman against Western Carolina and Nebraska.

Given the questions at wide receiver, WR coach Ike Hilliard should at least check in on Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Four candidates to replace Nick Saban as Alabama coach

Alabama is a perennial championship contender for a reason. The program features a revolving door of player talent and strong coaching, leading to consistently impressive results year in and year out. Key to the Crimson Tide’s success is head coach Nick Saban. So long as he is around, a title...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 Football: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon enters the transfer portal

Now that spring football has concluded for many programs around the country, an influx of talent will likely enter the transfer portal. Not many expected Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon to be among that talent, however. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported Bohanon planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, essentially meaning he lost the quarterback battle with Blake Shapen.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Recruiting#Sooners#American Football#College Football#Jackson Per Sooners Wire#Foster#Wr#Ncaa Transfer Portal
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Transfer Running Back No Longer Attending Nebraska

Deondre Jackson announced Tuesday that he is no longer transferring to Nebraska. The former Texas A&M running back entered the transfer portal in January and committed to the Cornhuskers soon after. However, he was ineligible to enroll due to academic issues. Jackson remained a student at Texas A&M while still...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Woman Hospitalized After College Football Running Back’s Arrest

A woman reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision with Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh over the weekend. McIntosh was arrested Sunday morning on misdemeanor reckless driving charges. As well as, failure to wear a seatbelt. Authorities say the Bulldogs RB was traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone around 4 AM.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy