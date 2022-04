In an age where everything is a BIG DEAL and/or EPICALLY HISTORTIC, it’s sometimes hard to recognize when a legitimate event of note actually occurs. Such should not be the case when it comes to Saturday’s Katy Taylor-Amanda Serrano undisputed lightweight championship battle at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Yes, it’s the first boxing headliner at the famed New York arena to feature two women boxers…but that’s not what will place this weekend’s bout in the annals of boxing history. What makes Saturday’s main event important is that the two fighters competing are female boxing legends. Any two fighters, be they men or women, can headline a card. A card headlined by legitimate ring masters is another story entirely.

