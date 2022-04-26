Tornado Touch Down in Lorain County!!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Hot air and cold air mixed together will cause a bit of chaos and thats exactly what happened when a tornado touched down in Lorain County.

According to CleveScene.com the National Weather Service said small tornado tore the rough of a structure, and ripping the roof off Buckeye Storage. The winds were blowing of 80 mph, when the tornado touched down at 2:19 p.m. and stayed on the ground for at least one minute.

Source: john finney photography / Getty

The tornado damaged vehicles and other buildings there was even a video of the twister rampaging through the little area. An employee from Maslyk Landscaping & Everlawn captured the twister on video and shared it WEWS.

Hopefully there is better weather on the way for Ohio, being that April is ending and May is beginning.