Royse City, TX

Vehicle Auction Notice May 6

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 2 days ago

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON OR AFTER MAY 6,2022 AT 10:00 A.M. THE AUCTION SITE IS JD NEWELL AUCTIONEERS TX LIC# 9333, 6860 E I30 ROYSE CITY, TX 75189. VEHICLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION MONDAY THRU WEDNESDAY 12P-3PM. BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE AT JDNEWELL.COM. ALL...

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas.

