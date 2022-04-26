Vehicle Auction Notice May 6

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
