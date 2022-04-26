ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

By Michael Reiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24siHc_0fKfPjNN00

( WKBN ) — Approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, announced Monday that it is recalling the beef after the problem was discovered during routine testing of imported products produced from Feb. 1 through April 8.

The affected products have establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

RECALL: Zucchini sold at Walmart in 18 states may pose salmonella risk

Most people infected with the bacteria develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care methods are the usual treatment, though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases, some do develop a more severe infection.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is “concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The complete list of products and product codes for the recalled beef can be found here . Labels for the ground beef products can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swedesboro, NJ
Swedesboro, NJ
Business
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkbn
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
Popculture

Recall Issued for Whole Foods Stores in 49 States

Whole Foods Market has recalled a popular product sold in 49 states – Red Lentil Dal. Bakkavor USA issued a voluntary recall of its Red Lentil Dal this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased this product can return it to their local Whole Foods Market for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

More poppy seeds recalled over Salmonella concerns

Industry is recalling more poppy seeds from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. Additional brands have been added to the initial poppy seed recall on April 15 and the Inari brand recall on April 12. A full list of the recalled poppy seeds can be found below. This recalls...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi, Lidl recalled over listeria concerns

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi and Lidl stores in various states are being recalled because officials believe they may have been contained with potentially harmful bacteria. Alpine Fresh's voluntary recall includes one pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans "because they have the potential to be contaminated with...
GEORGIA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy