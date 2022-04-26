ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell brings new amenities to Pinecone Central Park in honor of Tom Bearson

By St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
SARTELL — After several years of planning, the City of Sartell announced Tuesday its partnership with the Tom Bearson Foundation to bring several new basketball amenities to Pinecone Central Park in memory of Bearson, a Sartell High School graduate who police believe was a victim of a homicide in 2014.

Pinecone Central Park will have three new full-size basketball courts, six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping to help park users enjoy Bearson's favorite sport, the press release said. One of the six basketball hoops will be Bearson's own hoop from his Sartell residence, which he used often in his childhood.

Construction for the basketball courts will begin this summer and construction of seating and additional landscaping will continue in phases over the next couple years.

The Tom Bearson Foundation contributed $150,000 to the project.

According to the foundation website, the City of Sartell will provide an approximately $75,000 total investment for the project, including park land, project oversight, public works time and labor and basketball court tiles from a previous court.

In conjunction with this project, Pinecone Central Park will be receiving an additional parking lot on the south end of the property that will be used as a skating rink in the winter months, the press release said. There will also be two playground structures placed on each side of the concessions building, which will be operated by Mr. Twisty’s this summer.

The Tom Bearson Foundation provides funds for a variety of charitable community initiatives including local scholarships, high school and youth basketball, personal safety programs and presentations.

