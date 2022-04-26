'We were all flabbergasted': Watertown students protest anti-transgender letter from teacher

Students and parents are urging Watertown School District officials to take action after a teacher gave a letter to four high-schoolers in what parents called a devastating "pre-meditated attack" on transgender students.

The letter, given to students Monday by a Watertown High School German teacher, sparked a small protest by students Tuesday morning. The teacher, Calvin Hillesland, tried to refute students' gender identities and told the students in the letter that when they asked him to call their friends by masculine names, he felt it was "wrong" and "a lie."

Hillesland then wrote in his letter that "biologically, every cell in your body is female, feminine. That's the biological truth. The same is true for your friends."

Along with the letter, it's alleged Hillesland offered to send a DVD that he said "will explain everything more clearly than I can — the spiritual as well as the scientific facts," as well as candy.

A statement sent to parents from the school district via text message confirmed the letter was sent to four students at the high school Monday and that a faculty member attempted to open a conversation about the students' gender identity.

"The Watertown School District does not support this sort of action, and we respect the rights of our students to be who they are," the district's statement read. "We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We continue to work through the situation and ask for your support as we handle it."

Watertown School District Superintendent Jeff Danielsen met with the Watertown Public Opinion on Tuesday morning and confirmed that Hillesland is still actively teaching.

"The administration has notified the students and their families that we are investigating the situation and assessing what has happened," Danielsen said. "We are still in the court of determining what course of action we should take."

Danielsen said staff was made aware of the situation after school hours Monday and has not had time to complete an investigation.

"We are handling this as quickly as possible," he said.

Parent pulls student from district

High school student Alex Bryant, who is transgender, received one of the letters from Hillesland and immediately texted a copy of the letter to his mother, Ashley Bakke. Bryant then informed the school’s counselors of the incident.

Bakke went to the school at 3:30 p.m. Monday to attempt to get some answers about the letter her child was given. She spoke with high school Principal Brad Brandsrud about the incident.

“It was akin to talking with a politician,” Bakke said. “He was dancing around the issue and would rationalize it as generational and religious. I don’t feel like anything was addressed. It sounded like he was defending a friend.”

Bakke also mentioned her child had made multiple attempts to remedy bullying and harassment issues with the school throughout the year, but nothing has been done to curb the problem. She said she has decided to pull her child from the school district immediately.

“The extent of this is devastation," Bakke said. "Hillesland was one of his favorite teachers. At this point, Alex can get a better education and feel safe at home, and I fully agree."

'He's lost all my respect'

Several high school students who witnessed the letter being exchanged said the incident occurred during lunch period and that Hillesland is a lunch monitor.

"We were all flabbergasted. Mr. Hillesland was always the nice teacher who always said hi to everyone, but he's lost all my respect," said Alex Rambow, a high school student and one of the protestors Tuesday morning.

Heather Hoffman said her 14-year-old son Kai Price also received one of the letters at lunch Monday, as did a group of his friends who are also transgender.

"I felt more disbelief than anything else," Hoffman said of the incident. "These people are in place to protect our children, and that's not what's happening. This is a premeditated attack, that he had to type up the letter. I don't understand how that is allowed and he is still teaching at the school today."

Hoffman said her son Price is upset because Hillesland used to be one of his favorite teachers.

"It's heartbreaking for the kids," Hoffman said. "To have that happen from your favorite teacher just isn't fair."

'We can't defend ourselves'

Rambow and a handful of other students have been actively reporting ongoing incidents of bullying, sexual harassment and death threats from students and other school staff, but the students say they feel little is being done to prevent the harassment.

"We can't defend ourselves. We can't retaliate. They tell us to be the bigger person or just ignore it," Rambow said.

At the beginning of the year, high-schooler and fellow protester Shelby Bendel said they would report the bullying to the school resource officer and the principal.

"We've reported many things, but the most I've seen happen to the bullies is a 30-minute suspension," Bende said.

Students in Watertown who received the letter should file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, said Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, a South Dakota advocacy group for transgender youth.

"These matters should not be taken lightly, and unfortunately, these kinds of things have gone on in school districts around South Dakota for decades," Williams said. "We hope that this experience can be a catalyst for change. We will be there every step of the way to direct people to resources, support youth and their families, and work with districts to ensure that all students are treated with respect and dignity."

Hillesland could not be immediately reached for comment. His teaching certificate is still active, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.

School board Vice President Stuart Stein declined to comment, and four other school board members could not be immediately reached for comment.

