Trout returns to the bench for alma mater

PHILO — When Jason Trout's tenure ended at River View, coaching remained an aspiration.

Six years later, Trout returns to the sidelines, becoming the new Philo boys basketball coach.

The 2001 Philo graduate has been employed by his alma mater since he left River View and is currently teaching seventh grade.

Trout, who was an assistant for Philo girls basketball coach Dan Hilty last season, replaces Greg Haberfield, who stepped down after this past season.

"I had an absolute blast at River View. They gave me a chance to coach, and I got to develop great relationships with the kids. We struggled, but I still enjoyed it," Trout said. "When I left, coaching was something I still wanted to do. I got that taste of it, and I love basketball. I interviewed for the (Philo) job the last time it was open, and Greg got it.

"But, I prepared myself to be ready in case it opened again, and when the opportunity presented to coach here, I went for it," he added. "I had a great experience here as a student and an athlete. I want my children to have a similar experience. I'm extremely excited to be able to do this for my alma mater."

Trout coached River View from 2011-12 to 2015-16 seasons before returning home and taking a job in the Philo district at Roseville Elementary. The move provided stability for Trout and his family.

He has been active with the Philo youth basketball program in recent years. He sees promise in those ranks, but also likes the talent of the current high school squad, which had just two wins last season.

"We have more kids playing in our youth program than we've ever had and more kids are playing AAU. It's good to have numbers," he said. "It's not a secret on how you become really good. You have to get in the weight room and be in the gym to get shots up. We want our players to buy in to what we want, and our expectation is for them to be willing to do the things needed to win."

Staying positive and developing leadership are also part of Trout's plan. He touted the school's leadership program for students, while also reaching out to head football coach Dirk Lincicome for developing a winning mentality in the program.

"Dirk has been a great mentor for me. We've had many conversations about sports and leadership. He's been a great resource," Trout said. "He's willing to help me, and we're working on how to get my players into the weight room with his.

"I also want the players to have a positive attitude. We want to get rid of the negativity," he added. "It's about putting the students in a good environment and trying to rebuild the culture."

The fond memories of his success as a player is what Trout wants to pass onto this current generation of Electrics. His father was a member of a Muskingum Valley League champion in 1974, and Trout helped the Electrics win three league titles in four seasons. He was also a key role player when the program reached the 1999 Division II state championship game.

Trout's final season of 2001 was the last time Philo hung a MVL title banner for boys basketball. His goal is to put the Electrics back in the mix among the league's best.

"I had success here as a player. I want our kids to experience that so they can pass it onto the next generation," he said. "I have a lot of knowledge of the game, and I know what it takes to get us where I want the program to be.

"There was a time when The Power Plant was packed, and people had to sit in the balcony because the lower stands were full," he added. "I want our players to see a big student section and what it's like when the community is excited. I remember what is was like when I played, and I hope I can bring back that excitement and energy again."

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Trout returns to the bench for alma mater