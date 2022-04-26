2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, field, best bets and PGA Tour picks

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Mexico Open at Vidanata was added to the PGA Tour schedule in January, and Vidanta Vallarta will play host for the next three years.

After a run of great golf and strong fields, this week lacks in the latter. Jon Rahm, who will be making his first start since the Masters, enters as the betting favorite at +450 and is the only player inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The highest ranked player behind the Spaniard is Abraham Ancer, No. 20 in the world, who hopes to win in his home country.

There should be some nice value to take advantage of this week, so let’s get into it.

Golf course

Vidanta Vallarta | Par 71 | 7,456 yards

Key statistics

Driving distance: The landing areas off the tee around this track are quite generous, and with the lack of rough, the field should be able to fire away with the big stick.

Strokes Gained: Approach: At a new course, might as well bank on the guys striking it well right now.

Bettings odds

Player Odds

Jon Rahm (+450)

Tony Finau (+2000)

Gary Woodland (+2000)

Abraham Ancer (+2000)

Kevin Na (+3000)

Chris Kirk (+3000)

Cameron Tringale (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

Sebastian Munoz (+3000)

Aaron Wise (+3000)

Betting card for the 2022 Mexico Open

Gary Woodland

Woodland will be a popular pick this week, but deservingly so. Before missing the cut at the Masters, his last PGA Tour start, Woodland rattled off three top-10 finishes in five starts, including two top-5s.

Of the players in this field over the last 24 rounds, Woodland ranks first in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Tee to Green, while averaging 311.8 yards off the tee this season.

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 10 (+220)

Sebastian Munoz

Munoz hasn’t teed it up on Tour since the WGC-Dell Match Play (he failed to advance from group play) but was on a nice run. In his four starts previous to Austin, Munoz’s worst finish was a T-33 at the Players.

Of the players in this field over the last 24 rounds, Munoz ranks eighth in SG: Approach and second in SG: Off the Tee.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (+150)

Aaron Rai

Rai played well with David Lipksy at the Zurich Classic last week, eventually tying for fourth. Three weeks ago at the Valspar, Rai finished inside the top-30.

He’s still looking for a win on the PGA Tour, but did win the 2020 Scottish Open on the DP World Tour.

Bets to consider: Top 20 (+230)