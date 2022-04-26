ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48 Hour Film Project kicks off Friday

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating 15 years of the Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project, city producers Adam and Monique Madrid have decided to take it to the next level. The winner not only gets a cool cash prize, an awesome looking...

Club 93.7

US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater Opens Friday, April 29th, 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
News4Jax.com

Looking for weekend plans? Put this RV show on your calendar

Ready for fun-sounding event that runs through Sunday, May 1?. TravelCamp RV is hosting the Jacksonville RV Stadium Show, taking place at TIAA Bank Field (Lot J). The show, which kicked off Wednesday, will be here till Sunday. The event will showcase top RV brands, offer exclusive, event-only incentives, on-site...
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Steinback House makes ‘Ghost Adventure’ episode

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Classic American author John Steinback's boyhood home in Salinas had an episode dedicated to it on the Discovery Channel show Ghost Adventures. The house is located at 132 Central Avenue and was the subject of apparent paranormal activity. The home was built in 1987, was purchased by Steinback's family in 1900 and The post Salinas Steinback House makes ‘Ghost Adventure’ episode appeared first on KION546.
The Independent

Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the...
CBS New York

"Macbeth," with Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga, opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Hollywood hit the red carpet for the opening of the Broadway revival of "Macbeth."Daniel Craig and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga star in the new production at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.Craig plays the Scottish King, and Negga is his tormented Lady Macbeth."Macbeth" is the final Broadway opening of this season.Tony nominations will be announced May 9.
The Daily Sun

More than one monster in 'Hatching'

In the fantastical Finnish horror fairytale “Hatching,” the directorial debut of Hannah Bergholm, a young girl hatches a murderous bird monster out of an egg that she secretly nests in her bed, and that’s not even the scariest part — her perfectionist mommy blogger mother strikes the truest terror in the film.
thebrag.com

Skegss and The Smith Street Band to headline 2022 Beer & BBQ Festival

South Australia is gearing up to get a little bit rowdy this July, with the likes of Skegss and The Smith Street Band tapped to headline the 2022 Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival. Look, when it comes to music, the only thing that can improve upon the already-sensational concept is the addition of things such as beer and BBQ. Thus, the 2022 edition of the Adelaide Beer and BBQ Festival is on track to be a perfect combination of these concepts when it hits the South Aussie capital this July.
News4Jax.com

Designer with local ties returns to headline St. Augustine Fashion Week

Holding Court is a sustainable fashion label made in Los Angeles by Jacksonville native Courtney Barriger. She is in town headlining St Augustine Fashion Week May 5th. Her brand was featured in Vanity Fair and won an award on sustainability last year. She is dropping 30 new designs in the store that will be live and available the night of the fashion show.
