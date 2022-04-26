ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early County, GA

Early County Coroner Todd Hunter sentenced to probation, ordered to resign

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMrDS_0fKfO0TK00
Special Logo Special Logo

BLAKELY — Former Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, who was arrested recently on misdemeanor sexual battery and felony violation of oath of office charges, has pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and he must resign from his position as coroner.

Hunter also was denied first offender status. The case was prosecuted in the Pataula Judicial Circuit.

Hunter, 51, of Blakely, had been arrested following a GBI investigation. He was transported to the Early County Jail, where he was subsequently released on bond.

On Aug. 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter had sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators said at the time of his arrest that they believed there were other victims.

Anonymous tips related to this case can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anyone with information also can contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Former Georgia police officer arrested on child molestation charge

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer in a child molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl. According to a news release from the GBI, Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by […]
WSAV News 3

Leader of tri-county drug conspiracy sentenced to prison

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The leader of a tri-county drug trafficking operation has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia. Operation Jump’s Start identified 57-year-old Nickson “Cujo” Joseph, of Brunswick, as the main distributor in a drug conspiracy across Camden, Glynn and […]
WALB 10

Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was convicted on child molestation charges on Tuesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. The sheriff’s office said Sisk was...
The Albany Herald

Charges against Probate Court judge dismissed

ALBANY — Criminal charges filed more than two years ago against Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Leisa Blount have been dismissed by a special prosecutor. The prosecutor, Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy, formally dismissed the case this week. “I’m glad Mr. Shealy looked at it and basically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Early County, GA
City
Blakely, GA
State
Georgia State
Blakely, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sylvester, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Early County, GA
Crime & Safety
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Hunter
Alabama Now

Alabama murder suspect escapes, female jailer missing

Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday that a corrections officer is missing after leaving a county jail to escort a murder suspect to court. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the jail on Friday morning to take the inmate to court. “They have not been seen since,” the department wrote.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Gbi
SCDNReports

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetaminegeorgia state police. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking by Noah Melvin Sangster, Jr., age 60, of Grady County, GA. Sangster was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
FOX Carolina

Three dead after new drug more powerful than fentanyl found in Upstate

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local coroner has a warning for the western Carolinas and northeastern Georgia after a new drug has been found in the region and contributed to three deaths in February. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is approximately three times more potent than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Albany Herald

Albany woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in...
WYFF4.com

3 deaths in 3 days: Oconee County coroner sends warning about new drug

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly drug has hit the streets of the Upstate that is just as deadly, if not more so, than fentanyl, and a coroner is sending out a warning to everyone about the toll it could take. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the drug...
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
293
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy