High Point, NC

Irritated customer stabbed teenage Jimmy John’s employee, High Point police say

By News, Record, Greensboro
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — Police say they arrested a woman Monday night after she stabbed a 16-year-old Jimmy John's employee. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the North Main Street fast food restaurant...

