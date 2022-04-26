- Fatalities: 325

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 13.2

For coast-to-coast highway travel in the South, I-10 is the route to take. It’s the fourth longest interstate highway in the U.S., stretching 2,460 miles from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida. I-10 cuts through eight states and takes you through the metro areas of Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans.

In late 2020, the state of Louisiana announced it would be replacing the Calcasieu River Bridge, a dangerous relic built in 1952 that experienced a jolt when Hurricane Laura blew a riverboat casino into it earlier in the year.