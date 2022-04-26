ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

#2. I-10

By Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zChw_0fKfMfSA00

- Fatalities: 325

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 13.2

For coast-to-coast highway travel in the South, I-10 is the route to take. It’s the fourth longest interstate highway in the U.S., stretching 2,460 miles from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida. I-10 cuts through eight states and takes you through the metro areas of Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans.

In late 2020, the state of Louisiana announced it would be replacing the Calcasieu River Bridge, a dangerous relic built in 1952 that experienced a jolt when Hurricane Laura blew a riverboat casino into it earlier in the year.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#San Antonio#Calcasieu River Bridge#Hurricane Laura
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
TravelNoire

Grim Search For A Man Who Jumped From A Mardi Gras Cruise

On the morning of Saturday, April 16, it was reported that a man jumped from Mardi Gras, part of the Carnival line. According to a Coast Guard spokesman, the ship was en route to Port Canaveral near Orlando when the terrifying incident occurred. Several vessels aided Mardi Gras in the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NBC Miami

Video Shows Florida Alligators Bellowing as Mating Season Begins

A local wildlife photographer used an infrared trail camera to capture bellowing alligators in a South Florida gator hole after dark. Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video at Big Cypress National Preserve, which shows the gators thrashing in the water and roaring loudly. The deep, throaty bellowing sounds in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sunbathing crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base in Florida

Planes at a US Navy base in Florida had to be rerouted after a sunbathing crocodile wouldn’t leave the runway.Naval Air Station Key West, in South Florida, posted a photo of the seven-foot, 110-lb reptile on Monday. According to the base, the croc was simply enjoying the sun too much to move.“This airfield resident was soaking up some sun on one of our runways recently and didn’t want to budge,” NAS wrote on Facebook. “Wildlife Biologist Rosa Gonzales had to call in reinforcement from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to move the stubborn American crocodile outside the fence line.”Officials at...
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy