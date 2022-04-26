- Fatalities: 246

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 13.8

Another north-south transcontinental route, I-75 goes from Miami to Sault Ste. Marie, on the Canadian border in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Drive it from end to end, and you’ll go through Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; Cincinnati; and Detroit.

To curb highway fatalities, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) implemented a statewide road safety campaign called Toward Zero Deaths . It posts driver fatalities on highway messaging systems in an effort to change driver behavior.

Another aspect of this program can be found on I-75 leading up to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie. In 2020, MDOT installed a system of road sensors that detect traffic jams on the highway and flash warning signs to drivers.