#3. I-40

By Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
- Fatalities: 270

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 10.6

America’s third longest interstate highway, I-40 goes from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Barstow, California. Along the way it connects to Nashville, Tennessee; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas. As it hits Oklahoma City, it then runs along the same path as the historic Route 66 highway and connects to Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Flagstaff, Arizona, before going into the Mojave Desert, where it terminates when it intersects with I-15.

Speeding is one of the leading factors in fatal highway crashes, such as the 2020 crash in Iredell County, North Carolina, where a box truck crashed into a construction site , killing three workers.

However, the fatalities that happened on I-40 in 2020 weren’t all from speeding. Tire failure led to a collision that killed two in Arizona . In New Mexico, snow and icy roads contributed to a five-car pileup that killed two and injured several others.

