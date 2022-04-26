ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How driving is subsidized in America

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrPLp_0fKfMa2X00

The average American drove ​​14,263 miles in 2019, according to the Federal Highway Administration . This number—which slumped in 2020 due to the pandemic before rebounding—represents the extent to which we lean on the convenience of cars while belying an uncomfortable truth that is costing us dearly.

A report published in the April of 2022 issue of Ecological Economics teased out the lifetime cost of driving a small car to be roughly $641,000, with society subsidizing about 41% of that cost. Individual expenses include everything from sale price and repairs to fuel, maintenance bills, and repairs. In the forthcoming list, Stacker explores myriad ways driving is subsidized in the U.S.

In his 2020 New York University Law Review piece “ Should Law Subsidize Driving ?” University of Iowa law professor Gregory Shill claims that the country’s car-dependent system favors drivers through indirect but abundant subsidies. Those subsidies, he argues, decrease the cost of driving by allocating expenses to nondrivers and society at large, exacerbating preventable human suffering. Shill’s points are incorporated into Stacker’s analysis and cited throughout.

The following subsidies are particularly striking when put into the context of a global climate crisis exacerbated by fossil fuel dependency, car culture, and the artificial deflation of monetary costs drivers are responsible for while society at large foots the bill economically, physically, and spiritually.

Keep reading to learn more about how driving is subsidized in the U.S.

You may also like: Best cities for people who hate driving

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Ecological Economics#University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Wyoming News

Which industries or sectors will take the longest to recover?

Inflation often hits companies with large inventories, such as retail stores, particularly hard. When the cost of goods increases, it usually goes up at both the wholesale and retail level. That means that stores have to replace recently sold inventory with new products that come with higher price tags from wholesalers, which eats into profits. Small businesses also often suffer during inflation, as suppliers often favor larger companies in moments of high demand. Since small businesses usually buy smaller quantities of raw materials or wholesale products, they also have less leverage with suppliers.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

1970-80s: Companies adopt electronic time clocks

Timekeeping machines of the past, particularly those using punch cards, only performed a singular function of recording time. While this worked for assembly-line workers who were paid the same wage for similar positions, as pay structures evolved and companies became more complex, employers needed a more accurate system. This is exactly where innovation thrived: in the time clock industry of the ’70s and ’80s. Innovators in the field created their own versions of modern timekeeping machines that eliminated the need for punch cards. These new...
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming News

Which industries or sectors does inflation tend to impact first?

Every inflationary cycle is different. Increased demand for a certain product—like the hunt for toilet paper in the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic—could lead to a spike in prices in that industry. Or, conversely, disrupted supply chains could cause inflation to increase. Think about the computer chip scarcity that is contributing to the current shortage of new cars and, in turn, sky-high car prices. Industries that tend to experience the first effects of inflation include energy, utilities, real estate, and consumer staples.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Why can’t the government just print more money?

It seems like a simple solution to the problem of inflation: Just give people more money to make up for the buying power they’re losing. Unfortunately, the economy doesn’t work that way. Historically, printing more money tends to actually increase inflation because there is too much demand (through the new cash) for an unchanged amount of goods. In other words, increasing the number of bills and coins in circulation would only devalue the U.S. dollar overall. Furthermore, the U.S. government isn’t actually in charge of printing money—our central bank, the Federal Reserve, is. The Federal Reserve operates independently from the federal government in order to safeguard monetary policy from political pressures.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

What causes inflation?

First, a definition: Simply put, inflation is a decline in purchasing power over time. Inflation can be caused by a variety of factors. For example, it can rise in a hot economy where people have a lot of cash to spend and businesses must raise prices to keep up with demand for their products. However, supply chain issues like the ones we saw as the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2021 can also lead to increased prices. Global conflicts such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can create shortages of goods like oil, which in turn cause gas prices to spike. Inflation is rarely caused by just one factor, so economists and policymakers often have their own interpretations of what exactly causes it. Other possible explanations for the current spike in inflation include a shift in consumer spending, a historical underinvestment in infrastructure, corporate greed, recent government stimulus packages, and rising wages.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Report: Texas, Florida best states for business; California worst

(The Center Square) – Texas and Florida are the best states for business again, according to this year’s annual ranking published by Chief Executive Magazine. California remains the worst. In its “Best & Worst States for Business Survey of CEOs,” the magazine published the findings of its annual survey of nearly 700 CEOs, company presidents, and business owners in every state. Texas has ranked first every year since 2001, when...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Proposed regulations on rail industry will worsen supply chains, inflation, opponents argue

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration’s proposed new regulations on the railroad industry will have adverse economic consequences for the industry and consumers, a wide range of groups argue. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board held a two-day hearing this week on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) it issued earlier this year. One part of the plan is to regulate reciprocal switching operations to allow it to “exercise its statutory authority to require rail carriers to establish switching arrangements in certain circumstances.” ...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

The evolution of employee time tracking from 1772 BC to today

As the age-old adage states: Time is money. That saying is never more true than when thinking about employees and the companies that pay them for their time, effort, and skill. Buddy Punch compiled a list of notable milestones in employee time-tracking history by researching numerous sources, including Google’s patents database, historical newspaper reports, and more. Employee time tracking, or the system of logging time spent on the job for the purposes of payroll, is so embedded into modern culture that TV shows from “Laverne...
TV SHOWS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy