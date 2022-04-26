ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loosely enforced speed limits

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
More than a quarter of crash fatalities in 2019 were from speed-related accidents .

While agencies like the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Highway Administration call out speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors, they have failed to act to effectively curb them.

Every year, excessive speed is a top risk factor for motor vehicle crashes on par with intoxication. Exceeding the lawful limit by even 10 mph seldom is punished, though, and some jurisdictions expressly forbid automated enforcement of speed laws even though it has proven to save lives.

