Atlanta, GA

Garrett Wilson vs. Drake London: Who Should Falcons Draft?

By Coty Davis
 2 days ago

According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Falcons will consider taking wide receiver Drake London with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have a significant void to fill at quarterback since the departure of Matt Ryan. But it appears that the Falcons will focus on building their depleted wide receiving corps.

Drake London

Drake London

Drake London

Nearly every mock draft has featured the Falcons selecting a wide receiver with their No. 8 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Sports Illustrated continued the pattern Tuesday morning with the selection of wide receiver Drake London from USC.

London is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

"This, I believe, will come down to London vs. Garrett Wilson," Albert Breer said. "I think the Falcons would take London just based on London being Arthur Smith’s type — a tough, hard-blocking, big, physical receiver."

The selection of London would enable the Falcons to begin restoring their wide receiving corps. Atlanta has lost talent at the position in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley indefinitely for illegal betting.

Drake London

Julio Jones

Calvin Ridley

Sports Illustrated — along with several other media outlets — is projecting that the Falcons will pass on taking Liberty's Malik Willis for a long-term option at quarterback. The Falcons were the favorite to land the Georgia native . But after signing veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, it appears that Atlanta has cooled on the concept.

Sports Illustrated had Willis going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 20. One spot following the selection of Kenny Pickett to the New Orleans Saints.

A source told Falcons Report that Atlanta is interested in another prospect from USC with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao . The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu is a projected mid-round selection.

WR Draft Target Erik Ezukanma: Dangerous combo of speed, size and toughness (; 2:12)

