Cache County, UT

CIVIL SERPENTS: Election building near Idaho-Utah border infested by snakes

By By Brock Marchant The Herald Journal
 3 days ago

LOGAN, Utah — Last week, when Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield and his staff entered the building they were given for counting ballots and storing election equipment, they were surprised to see the dead bodies of multiple snakes scattered about the floor.

Though he toured the building about six months prior when it contained search and rescue equipment, Bradfield hadn’t seen any signs of the slithering creatures. The items being stored hid any signs of snakes’ presence.

But when Bradfield entered the building with his staff, they were then able to better see the floorspace.

“We immediately noticed that there were dead snakes in the main area, and we didn’t think too much of it because dead snakes are dead snakes. So then we thought let’s get traps and set them out in case we have mice issues,” Bradfield said. “But every time we went back into the building, we caught at least two to three snakes.”

After catching their first two, Bradfield and his staff knew they had an infestation.

“We started to look closer, and we started to see snakes peeking out from under the walls inside the building,” Bradfield said. “Outside, in the cracks, we also saw snakes peeking out because one of our doors had rotted all the way through and the snakes had an apartment inside our door frame.”

According to Bradfield, snakes were not the only problem with the building. He and his staff caulked all of the holes they could find and filled in gaps in the walls with foam. Still, there is more work to be done.

“When we brought in the people to come in and fix our garage door, I was showing them some of the gaps,” Bradfield said. “I pointed up at the top and I showed them the gap and, lo and behold, there was a snake hanging from the rafters.”

Bradfield said the cost to secure the building is going to significantly increase the amount of money needed for the project. The building, located off of Airport Road, is meant to store voting equipment and provide a place for ballots to be counted in view of the public. In previous elections, space limitations prevented the public from entering the room where votes were counted.

“The previous clerk ran the election out of, basically, you know, things the size of very small offices that one or two people could typically go into, and it was never enough for federal elections, and it always spilled out into different rooms within the county administration,” Bradfield said. “The office was walking ballots between rooms … that’s the biggest area where an election can be compromised.”

According to Bradfield, Council Member Karl Ward was supportive of the move while others on the council were upset at his approach to the situation. Bradfield said one council member yelled at him and told him they wanted to change the locks on the airport building to prevent Bradfield and his staff from using it.

“I’ve found that the public persona of some isn’t always what it seems, and that can make effective government difficult to achieve,” Bradfield said. “But maybe this is where we begin to heal, and it is my hope we see more, you know, more coming together as time goes forward.”

Ward said the council was on board with the process.

“I don’t think anybody had any concerns with it,” Ward said. “I think it’s just the prudent thing to do for the present time.”

Still, Bradfield believes the intermingling of government responsibilities due to the current rift between the executive and council made the process of finding a new storage location for voting equipment more difficult than necessary.

“Any rift between council and executive branches of government makes it harder to do your job, and I’m very grateful for those who are willing to reach across the aisle,” Bradfield said. “We’re all Republicans at the end of the day, and we should all be willing to work together. There shouldn’t be any big rifts between the executive or the council. I know I’m trying to heal any of those rifts that exist, and I hope that others are trying to heal those as well, because there are constitutionally guaranteed rights, that if we do not heal the problems, it puts those items in jeopardy.”

