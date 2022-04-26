- Fatalities: 203

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 13.2

I-20 branches off from I-10 in western Texas to run east through the heart of the South. Drive its full length, and you’ll go through Dallas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta; and Columbia, South Carolina, before the road ends at I-95.

On Sept. 29, 2020, a stretch of I-20 in Georgia experienced not one, but two fatal crashes. The first killed two on-duty county law enforcement officers when their car hit the back of a stopped tractor-trailer. Later that day, a nine-car pileup took the life of a 54-year-old woman.

This fatal day was not unusual—just two weeks earlier, a tow truck driver was loading a vehicle on I-20 and was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

