Cheyenne, WY

#5. I-80

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

- Fatalities: 220

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 7.6

At approximately 2,900 miles, I-80 is the second longest interstate highway in the U.S., stretching from Teaneck, New Jersey, to San Francisco. Along the way, it runs near Cleveland and Chicago, then through Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Salt Lake City; Reno, Nevada; and Sacramento, California.

Wide-open spaces combined with snowy winters can turn this highway deadly. In December 2020, a massive snowstorm was responsible for a 66-vehicle pileup on I-80 in Clinton County, Pennsylvania. The crash involved 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles, and it stretched out for a mile. Amazingly, only one person died as a result of the crash; however, another person in the pileup died due to an unrelated medical issue.

The road blockage was so bad that rescue crews had to walk through the mess to help victims. It took days before cleanup crews could remove all of the vehicles from the road.

