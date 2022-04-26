ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

#7. I-5

By Walter Cicchetti // Shutterstock
- Fatalities: 193

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 14.0

On the West Coast, I-5 is the interstate that goes through all major cities from Mexico to Canada. The highway hugs the Pacific Ocean from San Diego to Los Angeles, then cuts inland through Sacramento, California; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle.

In Tacoma, Washington, I-5 has been under construction for literally decades to widen and realign the road, straighten a bottleneck-causing curve, and replace a bridge over the Puyallup River. The new bridge is a feat of engineering , featuring the biggest prestressed concrete girder in the entire country.

More capacity on this stretch can’t come soon enough, as heavier traffic and speeding has contributed to a 47% increase in fatal crashes between 2020 and 2021.

