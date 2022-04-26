ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9. I-70

- Fatalities: 134

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 6.2

To travel through the heart of America, drive I-70. It’s the east-west highway that goes through 10 states in the center of the country, from the outskirts of Baltimore, through Pennsylvania; West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; St. Louis; Kansas; and Denver, before it ends at I-15 in southwestern Utah.

West Virginia is nearing completion on its I-70 Bridges Project, a major renovation initiative in which the state is rehabilitating 26 bridges. Ohio is also replacing the superstructure of the I-70 bridge that spans the Ohio-West Virginia border between Bridgeport, Ohio, and Wheeling, West Virginia.

