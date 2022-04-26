- Fatalities: 133

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 9.3

This north-south interstate runs from San Diego to Sweet Grass, Montana, on the Canadian border. It’s the main route to drive the roughly five-hour trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The open road continues on through the desert through Utah and Salt Lake City, where speed limits can hit 80 mph in some areas.

While Southern California is known for its sunny weather, rain and bad tires were probable causes for a February 2020 crash in North San Diego County where a bus slid off of I-15 and rolled down an embankment—killing three and injuring 18 people.