ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

#10. I-15

By Dogora Sun // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhTB9_0fKfMAHl00

- Fatalities: 133

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 9.3

This north-south interstate runs from San Diego to Sweet Grass, Montana, on the Canadian border. It’s the main route to drive the roughly five-hour trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The open road continues on through the desert through Utah and Salt Lake City, where speed limits can hit 80 mph in some areas.

While Southern California is known for its sunny weather, rain and bad tires were probable causes for a February 2020 crash in North San Diego County where a bus slid off of I-15 and rolled down an embankment—killing three and injuring 18 people.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Run to Wend From the Salton Sea to Palomar Mountain

DEATH VALLEY TO MOUNT WHITNEY? It is, without quibble, one of the most famous, and famously challenging, courses in the world. A number of hardy athletes take on this incredible challenge each summer, hoofing along the 135-mile course, from the lowest point in North America to nearly the highest over three hot (very, very hot at the start) days. The Badwater 135 is called "The World's Toughest Foot Race," and it has become a legendary event, one that draws attention from around the globe. But there are other notable Golden State happenings presented by AdventureCORPS, the group that helms the Badwater 135, and one of them sets out from another picturesque place known for its low elevation, to conclude at a high point, in the spring. It's the Badwater Salton Sea, and it will soon make its ninth run between two epic Southern California spots, crossing the bridge from April to May.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Salt Lake City#Traffic Accident#Canadian
Wyoming News

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004

Every day on America’s roads, there are more than 800,000 vehicles with a distracted driver behind the wheel. That alarming statistic—along with the sobering fact that in 2018, more than 2,841 people died due to distracted driving—is why lawmakers across the country continue to view cellphone use in cars as a public safety hazard. Since New York became the first state to ban drivers from using a hand-held phone in 2001, the specifics of how—and when—to control cellphone use in cars have been debated in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy