- Fatalities: 157

- Fatalities per 100 miles: 10.0

If you want to drive from the Mexican border to Canada, I-35 will take you most of the way. It starts in Texas and runs through San Antonio, Dallas, and Oklahoma City, before angling northeast to go through Kansas City, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Minneapolis before terminating at Duluth, Minnesota.

2007’s catastrophic I-35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis put a spotlight on America’s crumbling bridge infrastructure, which spurred more states to allocate funds to repair derelict bridges on all types of roads. Yet I-35 still sees a large number of fatalities every year, mainly due to driver error. One such fatality occurred in a construction zone in Oklahoma , when an inattentive semi driver plowed into an SUV, killing the driver.