ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

10 interstate highways with the most fatalities

By VDB Photos // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmHWc_0fKfM6q600

Americans love the open road, and thanks to the Interstate Highway System—created in 1956—it’s relatively easy to traverse the country.

With an efficient way to travel (in theory), it’s no wonder interstates are in heavy use. In 2020 drivers drove over 709 billion miles on interstates. With that much traffic, there are bound to be a few crashes—35,766 in 2020, to be specific.

Stacker analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to determine which interstates had the most fatalities. This data covers 38,824 total fatalities FARS recorded during 2020. Those traveling through Mississippi, Wyoming, and Arkansas saw higher incidences of fatality rates per 100,000 people.

The 2020 FARS data was released on March 2, 2022. To be included in this data, a crash must have occurred in the U.S. (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico), on a roadway open to the public, and there must be a fatality related to the crash within 30 days of the incident. For this analysis, we simplified the road where the accident occurred up to the interstate level. Meaning if the crash occurred on a portion of a state road that is also an interstate, it was considered to have happened on the interstate. On-ramps, off-ramps, and service and access roads were considered part of the interstate as well. Length of roadway was collected from the Federal Highway Administration .

You may also like: 25 terms you should know to understand the health care debate

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Wyoming Traffic
State
Wyoming State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Power 95.9

Your Marriage May Not Last If You Live In Arkansas

Well, it looks like Arkansas is leading the nation in another statistic, divorce. Arkansas leads the United States when it comes to the divorce rate. In an article on the World Population Review website they had this to say about the alarmingly high divorce rate in Arkansas:. Arkansas has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
ABC4

How much have used car prices gone up in Utah?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in West Virginia, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
Country
Puerto Rico
L. Cane

Florida is Mentioned in List of Best Southern States to Live In

For some people, the pandemic offered the ability to move and live somewhere new. As employers embraced remote work, employees could theoretically live anywhere. And many people chose the southern United States as their new home. A study by United Van Lines indicated that many Americans flocked south in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
i95 ROCK

Florida Beats Up on Connecticut in Best State Rankings

Each year, the publication U.S. News & World Report takes a deep dive using 70 different metrics to find the 'Best States' in the country and their rankings in several categories. Thousands of data points determine the "Best States" ranking to measure how well states perform for their citizens. In...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Is One Of The Least ‘Green’ States, Study Finds

Earth Day is right around the corner (Aprill 22nd) and if you're wondering how North Dakota's doing on the environmental front, WalltetHub just released a report. The report shows which states are the most environmentally friendly and which are the worst. WalletHub used several different metrics and ranked all 50...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Dakota Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Radio 710 KEEL

Where Does Louisiana Rank in the Nation for Gambling Addicts?

Gambling exists in every state in America, even Hawaii and Utah, where gambling is explicitly prohibited by law. But not all gamblers are the same. There are "recreational” or “social” gamblers who buy the occasional lottery ticket, take the rare casino trip or bet small stakes in fantasy sports. But they are also able to quit at any time and prevent catastrophic financial or personal loss.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Public Notice...

Public Notice... PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, the Commission hereby gives notice of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHE or the Company) for authority to change its Energy Efficiency surcharge rates as more fully described below. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy