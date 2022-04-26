Pedestrians have limited ability to sue drivers

Driving kills more Americans annually than any other activity —but reckless drivers ironically receive more deferential treatment under tort law.

Shill says tort law subjects activities to either negligence or strict liability, the latter being more restrictive: It holds people fully responsible for the harm that flows from their conduct, even if they were being careful. Strict liability is reserved for activities that are both ultrahazardous and uncommon, such as the transport of explosives or ownership of a wild animal.

Around 1.35 million people are killed in road accidents each year. More than half of those deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.