ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Pedestrians have limited ability to sue drivers

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMqXg_0fKfM1QT00

Driving kills more Americans annually than any other activity —but reckless drivers ironically receive more deferential treatment under tort law.

Shill says tort law subjects activities to either negligence or strict liability, the latter being more restrictive: It holds people fully responsible for the harm that flows from their conduct, even if they were being careful. Strict liability is reserved for activities that are both ultrahazardous and uncommon, such as the transport of explosives or ownership of a wild animal.

Around 1.35 million people are killed in road accidents each year. More than half of those deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drink-driving mother jailed for killing daughter, four, and son, 10, in M1 crash

A drink-driving mother of four who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry has been jailed for more than four years.Mary McCann, 35, hit the Scania HGV while driving northbound on the M1 near Milton Keynes at about 11.10pm on August 9 last year.Lilly McCann, four, and Smaller Peter McCann, who was 10 that day, died at the scene, between junctions 14 and 15.A third passenger, a two-year-old girl, was not badly hurt, while the lorry driver, Simon Denton, was left with whiplash.She is here to be punished by this court and rightly so, but it...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Wyoming News

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004

Every day on America’s roads, there are more than 800,000 vehicles with a distracted driver behind the wheel. That alarming statistic—along with the sobering fact that in 2018, more than 2,841 people died due to distracted driving—is why lawmakers across the country continue to view cellphone use in cars as a public safety hazard. Since New York became the first state to ban drivers from using a hand-held phone in 2001, the specifics of how—and when—to control cellphone use in cars have been debated in...
CELL PHONES
Wyoming News

Cellphone behavior while driving has changed as technology has developed

Hand-held cellphone use, or holding the phone to your ear while driving, along with wearing headphones are two driver behaviors that have seen significant declines since 2004. This may likely be due to the introduction of new technology in both phones and cars that allow for more seamless hands-free operation. It’s easier for drivers to take calls with both hands on the wheel. However, visible manipulation of hand-held devices—when drivers can be seen tapping away on their devices—has risen steadily. As keyboard and flip phones have given way to touchscreen phones, it’s no surprise that Americans are less likely to put devices up to their ears and are instead constantly swiping their screens in their cars.
CELL PHONES
Wyoming News

More drivers are seen using cell phones while driving

Even though texting while driving is the behavior most often associated with distracted driving, the rise of smartphones means we have many more reasons to look away from the road. Drivers have been visibly spotted setting up GPS navigation, using music streaming platforms, writing emails, or using thousands of other apps. As holding a phone to your ear to talk becomes less common, scrolling around on phones has become more of a trend. Whether a phone is mounted to a dashboard or held in their hand, drivers can’t seem to resist tapping them—though not quite to the extent of hand-held cell phone use in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy