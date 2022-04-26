ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Pedestrians can’t sue car makers for defects

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVMSU_0fKfM0Xk00

An owner of a vehicle that has a manufacturer’s defect that causes him to crash and injure himself can sue the manufacturer in either tort or contract law. Meanwhile, if a motorist hits a pedestrian, the pedestrian lacks a contractual relationship with the manufacturer and can only sue in tort law.

Shill says this subjects the injured pedestrian or any other third party—including another driver who lacks a relationship with the manufacturer—to a higher standard.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy