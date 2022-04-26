Tax laws favor car ownership

Another inventor, Reginald Heber Smith, was not a career inventor in the traditional sense—he was a lawyer. Smith, a lawyer and later managing partner of law firm Hale and Dorr, sought to give his firm a sense of organization. Using the concept of scientific business management, Smith devised several organizational tactics for improving his firm’s output, including tracking lawyers’ hours by using timesheets. Most lawyers received payment by case, not by hours worked. Smith noted charging clients by cases “close[d] the doors of the courts to the poor,” making legal treatment less accessible to all income brackets. Arguably his most enduring organizational strategy success, Smith instructed his firm’s lawyers to charge clients specifically for the time they spent working on their cases, which came to be known as billable hours. Since Smith created this time-keeping concept, its use spread to other law firms and is a technique still used by lawyers, but also independent contractors, freelancers, and more.

