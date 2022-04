Consumers are increasingly insisting that their data be secured and managed properly. The regulatory environment is also becoming tougher, and business requirements are becoming increasingly complex. We’ll help you understand the various kinds of sensitive customer data and the regulations that apply to it. Depending on the type of data that is being stored in your system, different regulations apply to different regulations. Some types of personal information are governed by location-specific regulations. The same data can fall under the scope of multiple and multiple regulations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO