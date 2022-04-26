ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exempting pickup trucks and SUVs from emissions laws

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
Environmental regulations of vehicles are doubly flawed by focusing narrowly on fuel economy while ignoring non-exhaust emissions—particulate emissions generated by tire and brake pad wear , which can be significantly worse .

Shill shows how environmental regulations grant special treatment to large vehicles—including vans, SUVs, and pickups—which has led some carmakers to ditch cars for those bigger vehicles that create more hazardous emissions.

