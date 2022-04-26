Free, off-street parking mandated in building codes

As buyers and sellers consider entering the real estate market, many share the same question. Is the market finally flattening out? The Realtors Confidence Index survey put forth by the National Association of Realtors Research Group in February 2022 provides some answers about how tumultuous the real estate market has been in the last few years. Compared to one year ago, the study found fewer listings coming into the market. With demand for housing outstripping supply, competition has been fierce. The study found that 84% of listed homes are snapped up in less than one month, with most properties averaging just 18 days on the market. Sellers receive an average of 5 offers for their homes and nearly half of the offers are above asking price.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO