Free, off-street parking mandated in building codes
Virtually everyone has had a hard time finding a parking spot, but this common frustration masks a deeper truth.
There are as many as eight parking spaces for every car in the U.S., representing about a third of urban land in the country. That ratio was born after World War II, when planners around the country established minimum parking quotas that required developers to overbuild off-street parking irrespective of demand, thereby constructing a landscape hostile to people on foot.
