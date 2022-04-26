ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Free, off-street parking mandated in building codes

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlpCi_0fKfLi4800

Virtually everyone has had a hard time finding a parking spot, but this common frustration masks a deeper truth.

There are as many as eight parking spaces for every car in the U.S., representing about a third of urban land in the country. That ratio was born after World War II, when planners around the country established minimum parking quotas that required developers to overbuild off-street parking irrespective of demand, thereby constructing a landscape hostile to people on foot.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Housing demand is still outpacing housing supply

As buyers and sellers consider entering the real estate market, many share the same question. Is the market finally flattening out? The Realtors Confidence Index survey put forth by the National Association of Realtors Research Group in February 2022 provides some answers about how tumultuous the real estate market has been in the last few years. Compared to one year ago, the study found fewer listings coming into the market. With demand for housing outstripping supply, competition has been fierce. The study found that 84% of listed homes are snapped up in less than one month, with most properties averaging just 18 days on the market. Sellers receive an average of 5 offers for their homes and nearly half of the offers are above asking price.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KLFY.com

Which dog house is best for patios?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your dog might occasionally be allowed in the house, but when it gets time to tuck in for the night or a gentle afternoon nap, your dog needs its own space. Most people might think that any dog house is the same as the next, but there are several kinds — all with different comfort levels and amenities. It’s important to consider a few different things before you choose a dog house for your patio to ensure it’s the best option for your dog.
PETS
Wyoming News

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004

Every day on America’s roads, there are more than 800,000 vehicles with a distracted driver behind the wheel. That alarming statistic—along with the sobering fact that in 2018, more than 2,841 people died due to distracted driving—is why lawmakers across the country continue to view cellphone use in cars as a public safety hazard. Since New York became the first state to ban drivers from using a hand-held phone in 2001, the specifics of how—and when—to control cellphone use in cars have been debated in...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

I’m a property expert – how to add $2,500 to your home’s value with easy garden improvements

RESEARCH shows that the right garden can add at least five percent to a property's value. And, with the right additions, that value can rise by up to $2,500. According to House Beautiful, in a study conducted by Sellhousefast.uk, 36 estate agents, property professionals, and garden designers were consulted to see how the property value of a home could be increased via the garden.
GARDENING
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy