Walk down the coffee aisle of any grocery store and you'll find a myriad of roasts and flavor profiles, colorful artwork and an endless sea of brand choices. Looking closer, many bags are stamped with labels or certifications attempting to portray the company as an eco-friendly ally. With so many choices and so many different sustainability labels, it can be hard to decipher which companies are truly following an ethical and sustainable business model.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO