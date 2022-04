“It’s been frustrating at times,” said head coach Mike Neu. “At the end of the day, we got to win.”. Calling this Cal baseball squad frustrating is arguably one of the year’s greatest understatements. It’s a team racked with talent — like Dylan Beavers, Keshawn Ogans and Joseph King — yet incapable of making big strides. What may be even more dumbfounding is that the Bears struggle to surpass the .500 point.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO