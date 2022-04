As we continue using the end of the regular season to tune up for the playoffs, one of the most interesting teams heading into the postseason is the Capitals. Remaining, at the very least, a fringe contender throughout the Alex Ovechkin era, Washington has quickly bowed out of the playoffs over the last few seasons. It now appears headed for a wild-card berth - and a potential series against the juggernaut Panthers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO