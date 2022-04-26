ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A major recession is coming, Deutsche Bank warns

By Matt Egan, CNN Business
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Deutsche Bank raised eyebrows earlier this month by becoming the first major bank to forecast a US recession, albeit a “mild” one. Now, it’s warning of a deeper downturn caused by the Federal Reserve’s quest to knock down stubbornly high inflation. “We...

www.eastidahonews.com

FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

Bank heavyweight on whether a US recession looms

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan revealed on Wednesday, during an exclusive interview with "Mornings with Maria," whether he believes a recession in the United States is expected this year as inflation accelerated to a new four-decade high. "The Fed knows they have a job to do to tackle inflation...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks, Oil Tumble As Recession Worry Offsets French Vote Relief

Traders ditched riskier assets on Monday as relief over Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election quickly gave way to renewed concerns about rising global interest rates and China's spluttering economy. Asian markets had suffered their worst day in over a month overnight on fears that Beijing was about...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Markets Plunge On China Lockdowns, Rate Hike Fears

Stock markets and oil prices sank Monday on growing concern that lockdowns in China aimed at fighting a worsening Covid outbreak could further harm a world economy battling decades-high inflation. The losses extended last week's sell-off triggered by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell indicating that the US central bank would...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS

