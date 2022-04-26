JetBlue sees return to profitability delayed by flight woes

Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a 27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.

