Mansfield, OH

Mansfield police awarded $272,000 to fight crime

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Monday awarded more than $3.7 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies — including the Mansfield Police Department, which will receive $272,000, and the Northern Ohio Violent Crime Consortium — to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

The 21 agencies are the first to receive funding through DeWine’s new Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, according to a news release from the governor's office.

DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the program last year to give local law enforcement additional tools to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state.

“This is just the beginning of our concentrated efforts to give local law enforcement the specific tools they need to combat crime through localized strategies,” said DeWine. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to fighting crime, and I am dedicated to helping our local agencies prevent violence using the methods they know will make the most difference in their local neighborhoods.”

The Northern Ohio Violent Crime Consortium, which includes Richland, Lucas, Summit, Stark, Cuyahoga, Lorain and Mahoning counties, received a total of $130,418.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police awarded $272,000 to fight crime

