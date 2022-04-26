ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman killed in Aurora after being struck by vehicle

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJOrO_0fKfHlr900
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Aurora on Monday.

Officers were sent to South Havana Street and East Virginia Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a woman lying in the street, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Jeep Cherokee was headed north on Havana Street when it struck the woman as she was crossing the road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Aurora Police Traffic Division will determine whether criminal charges will be filed. It was unknown if speed or intoxication played a role in the crash, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name after her family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call 303-627-3100.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

Pedestrian Hit & Killed On East Colfax In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say someone hit and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night on East Colfax Avenue near Moline Street. Police say preliminary information show a Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading east at around 10 p.m. when the driver hit a man. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital. Police say the driver is identified and has been cooperative. Investigators don’t know yet if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors. It’s not known if the driver will face charges.  
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At Buckley Road, Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Aurora Tuesday night. According to the Aurora PD press release, just after 11 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash at the intersection with S Buckley Road and E Mexico Avenue, where a man who had been riding a motorcycle was found dead at the scene of the crash, also involving a Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say the Cadillac was likely traveling southbound on Buckley Road and hit the motorcycle just north of the intersection, while the motorcycle was possible making a left turn onto Mexico Ave. But the path of both vehicles remained under investigation at the time of the press release being shared. Anyone with information can call the police department. NEWS RELEASE: APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash at Mexico and Buckley#APDNEWShttps://t.co/zLIxsenCh1 pic.twitter.com/CNzb54lHOj — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 27, 2022
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Inmate found dead on Tuesday morning in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a male inmate died while in custody early Tuesday morning. In a news release, police say they found him in his cell, unresponsive around 1:15 a.m. Sheriff's office personnel and medical staff attempted to revive him before the American Medical Response (AMR) The post Inmate found dead on Tuesday morning in El Paso County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy