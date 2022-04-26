Woman killed in Aurora after being struck by vehicle

(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Aurora on Monday.

Officers were sent to South Havana Street and East Virginia Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a woman lying in the street, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Jeep Cherokee was headed north on Havana Street when it struck the woman as she was crossing the road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The Aurora Police Traffic Division will determine whether criminal charges will be filed. It was unknown if speed or intoxication played a role in the crash, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name after her family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call 303-627-3100.