One of Grand Rapids' most iconic venues is saying goodbye to the community after nearly 70 years of serving the Grand Rapids community. The DeltaPlex opened its doors in 1952, and was the main venue for large events in the Grand Rapids area up until the Van Andel Arena opened its doors in 1996. While it has always housed events, there was a period in the 1960s and 1970s when it also housed a department store and a drive-in theatre.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO