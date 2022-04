Disney World is having a tiff with the state of Florida. One of the "Happiest Places on Earth" is having a tiff with the governor of the state of garbageville. If you're a fan of this knucklehead, then you haven't read the daily stories of crazy constituents. You don't get a "Florida Man" story without a "Florida Governor." Governor Ron DeSantis is playing politics against Disney World, and that's a bad, bad thing. Let's get to some numbers.

